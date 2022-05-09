Guv Malik: Country heading towards destruction

MEERUT Governor of Meghalaya Satyapal Malik said on Sunday that the country was heading towards destruction.

Malik visited Muzaffarnagar where he was felicitated at different places in Baghra and Mansoorpur. He belongs to Hisawda village of Baghpat district.

Speaking to media-persons on the side lines of the programme, Malik expressed displeasure over the prevailing situation and said “ Hamara desh vinash ki taraf badh raha hai ( our country is heading towards destruction)”.

He further said that there were no discussions on inflation and unemployment. Youths were wandering on the roads without jobs but no one was discussing these issues. Instead, fake and irrelevant issues were being discussed.

Malik urged both Hindus and Muslims to not fight over fake issues but for vital ones like food and employment.

On being asked about the Gyanvyapi Mosque issue, the governor said it had been there for the past 70 years but had suddenly come to centre stage.

Replying to a question about use of bulldozer in UP, he said “Bulldozer suits here, therefore it is being used”. He said that the houses of the poor should not be bulldozed without giving them time. “We know how the poor construct their house and then, suddenly they become roofless, “ he said.

Malik anticipated that one day, the judiciary would intervene in such things.

On the farmers’ movement, he said that the dharna had ended but the movement was still alive.

Malik also visited the house of former MP Harendra Malik in Muzaffarnagar where he was greeted by many leaders and people.