Gyanvapi case: HC adjourns hearing till December 1

PRAYAGRAJ: Chief justice of Allahabad high court Pritinker Diwaker on Wednesday adjourned till December 1 hearing on a bunch of petitions filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and others, challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

Chief justice of Allahabad high court Pritinker Diwaker on Wednesday adjourned till December 1 hearing on a bunch of petitions filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and others. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In these petitions, the petitioners have also challenged a Varanasi court direction, ordering Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey of the mosque premises located next to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The AIMC has challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by Hindu worshippers seeking right to worship in Gyanvapi mosque, as according to it (AIMC), it is barred by Places of Worship Act (special provisions) Act, 1991. This Act of 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

It is relevant to mention that the Supreme Court had on November 3, 2023 refused to interfere with the order passed by the chief justice of Allahabad high court transferring the cases to his court concerning Gyanvapi mosque title dispute from another judge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, in an order dated August 11, the chief justice of Allahabad high court had taken back the hearing of the cases from the single judge of the court, who had heard the matter and judgement was reserved. The chief justice had said that as per high court rules, when judgment in a case was not delivered, the chief justice being ‘master of the roaster’ had the power either to send the case to another bench or to hear the case himself.

The AIMC had challenged these orders before the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition (SLP). However, the Supreme Court on November 3 refused to interfere with the orders passed by the chief justice of Allahabad high court transferring the cases concerning Gyanvapi mosque title dispute to his court from another judge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is to be recalled that the AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court in which plaintiff had sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!