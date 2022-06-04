Gyanvapi mosque survey video leak: Vishen writes letter to Shah, Yogi seeking CBI probe

Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Vishen has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI probe into the Gyanvapi Survey video leak. He has made a similar demand from the UP government also.

Vishen’s niece, Rakhi Singh, is one of the petitioners in the case, seeking worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. Vishen is supporting Rakhi Singh in the case besides being a petitioner in other cases.

Vishen said that a letter has been sent to the Union home minister, and a copy has been sent to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath via speed post.

On May 30, the Varanasi district court had given copies of the survey material in a sealed packet to four of the five Hindu women petitioners seeking permission to perform prayers inside the complex after they gave an affidavit to not make the content received in the compact disks (CDs) public.

The video footage and photographs of the survey were leaked soon after the petitioners received the copies. The petitioners, however, said that the packets were still sealed and demanded a probe into the matter.

Similar petition filed in court

On May 30, Rakhi Singh, one of the five Hindu women petitioners, had moved an application in the Varanasi district court for a CBI investigation into the footage leak.

Vishen, president of VVSS, had moved the application in the court on behalf of Rakhi Singh. Advocate Shivam Gaur, appearing for petitioner Rakhi, said an application seeking a CBI probe into the footage leak has been moved to the district court. The court has fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing.