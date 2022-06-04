Gyanvapi mosque survey video leak: Vishen writes letter to Shah, Yogi seeking CBI probe
Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Vishen has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI probe into the Gyanvapi Survey video leak. He has made a similar demand from the UP government also.
Vishen’s niece, Rakhi Singh, is one of the petitioners in the case, seeking worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. Vishen is supporting Rakhi Singh in the case besides being a petitioner in other cases.
Vishen said that a letter has been sent to the Union home minister, and a copy has been sent to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath via speed post.
On May 30, the Varanasi district court had given copies of the survey material in a sealed packet to four of the five Hindu women petitioners seeking permission to perform prayers inside the complex after they gave an affidavit to not make the content received in the compact disks (CDs) public.
The video footage and photographs of the survey were leaked soon after the petitioners received the copies. The petitioners, however, said that the packets were still sealed and demanded a probe into the matter.
Similar petition filed in court
On May 30, Rakhi Singh, one of the five Hindu women petitioners, had moved an application in the Varanasi district court for a CBI investigation into the footage leak.
Vishen, president of VVSS, had moved the application in the court on behalf of Rakhi Singh. Advocate Shivam Gaur, appearing for petitioner Rakhi, said an application seeking a CBI probe into the footage leak has been moved to the district court. The court has fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics