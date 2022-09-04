Gym operator arrested for marrying woman posing as Hindu, raping her

Lucknow A 39-year-old man was arrested for marrying a woman by hiding his identity and posing as a Hindu man, as well as raping and sexually assaulting her under Chinhat police station here on Sunday. Police said the accused operated a gym under Gomti Nagar police station limits and he met the woman when she came there for fitness training.

Chinhat police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh said the accused was identified as Faisal Ahmad, a resident of Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar. He said the accused posed as a Hindu and told the woman his name was Atharv Singh. Later, he married her in a temple to conceal his identity and the woman came to know about it after marriage when he forcibly made her change her religion.

The inspector said the woman accused him of rape and having unnatural sex with her. He said the man assaulted and insulted the woman and threatened her with dire consequences if she told her family members or approached the police.

He said the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 for fraud, 376 for rape, 377 for unnatural sex, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation. “Other than slapping certain IP sections, the sections 3/5(1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and sections 3/4/5 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 has been invoked against him,” he said and added that the Religious Conversion Act was meant for prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion and allurement and the Indecent Representation of Women Act was to prohibit indecent representation of women through advertisements or in publications, writings, paintings, figures or in any other manner.

Man held for raping woman after promising to marry her

In another incident, a 30-year-old man from Deoria was arrested under Chinhat police station for raping a woman after promising to marry her. Police said the accused befriended the woman while working in a private firm in Lucknow and later made physical relations with her after promising to marry her. They said the accused insulted and threatened the woman with dire consequences when started mounting pressure on him to get married.

The inspector said the accused was identified as Dilip Kumar Yadav and he was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation.