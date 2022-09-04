Gym operator arrested for marrying woman posing as Hindu, raping her
The accused posed as a Hindu and told the woman his name was Atharv Singh. Later, he married her in a temple to conceal his identity and the woman came to know about it after marriage when he forcibly made her change her religion.
Lucknow A 39-year-old man was arrested for marrying a woman by hiding his identity and posing as a Hindu man, as well as raping and sexually assaulting her under Chinhat police station here on Sunday. Police said the accused operated a gym under Gomti Nagar police station limits and he met the woman when she came there for fitness training.
Chinhat police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh said the accused was identified as Faisal Ahmad, a resident of Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar. He said the accused posed as a Hindu and told the woman his name was Atharv Singh. Later, he married her in a temple to conceal his identity and the woman came to know about it after marriage when he forcibly made her change her religion.
The inspector said the woman accused him of rape and having unnatural sex with her. He said the man assaulted and insulted the woman and threatened her with dire consequences if she told her family members or approached the police.
He said the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 for fraud, 376 for rape, 377 for unnatural sex, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation. “Other than slapping certain IP sections, the sections 3/5(1) of Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and sections 3/4/5 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 has been invoked against him,” he said and added that the Religious Conversion Act was meant for prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion and allurement and the Indecent Representation of Women Act was to prohibit indecent representation of women through advertisements or in publications, writings, paintings, figures or in any other manner.
Man held for raping woman after promising to marry her
In another incident, a 30-year-old man from Deoria was arrested under Chinhat police station for raping a woman after promising to marry her. Police said the accused befriended the woman while working in a private firm in Lucknow and later made physical relations with her after promising to marry her. They said the accused insulted and threatened the woman with dire consequences when started mounting pressure on him to get married.
The inspector said the accused was identified as Dilip Kumar Yadav and he was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 504 for insulting and 506 for criminal intimidation.
Man sexually assaults stepdaughter for 5 years, nabbed
The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man from Pimple Gurav area for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past five years, said officials. The 19-year-old daughter approached the Sangvi police station and filed an FIR on Saturday. The accused works as a driver in Pimple Gurav area, said officials.
Need to make our institutes adaptable to the future: President Murmu at IIT-Delhi event
Educational institutions must prepare the young for the future through imparting “necessary knowledge” and “right skills,” President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, expressing confidence that this could be achieved with the help of the famed Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The IITs are the pride of the nation and their story is the story of Independent India, the President said at the closing ceremony of the IIT Delhi's diamond jubilee celebrations on Saturday.
No eggs, chicken to children lodged in correction homes: MP home minister
The Madhya Pradesh government will not serve eggs and chicken to children lodged in juvenile and correction homes, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Sunday. His statement came after the MP Women and Child Development department on August 25 released a gazette notification on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act 2016, including egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes.
Goa police to interrogate alleged serial killer arrested in Madhya Pradesh
The 19-year-old alleged serial killer, Shivprasad Dhurve, who was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar for murdering four watchmen and injuring another, will be interrogated by the Goa police as the pattern of the murders matched with some incidents in the coastal state, said an investigating officer. Dhurve told police that he wanted to get popular to earn money. “He saw some videos to get popular and earn money by terrorising people,” said the SP.
AAP on expansion drive in Karnataka, sets sights on making a mark in BBMP polls
On the electoral front, the party's immediate aim is to do well in the polls to the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expected later this year, says its state unit Vice President Bhaskar Rao. AAP has targeted to enroll 10,000 members in each of the city's 243 wards, hRao, a former Bengaluru Police Commissionertold PTI. "We see a huge growth potential in Karnataka".
