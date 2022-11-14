Gym owner held for dalit woman’s rape

MEERUT A gym operator was arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year-old law student after giving her a spiked cold drink. As per the complaint lodged with the police, he also made a video clip of the incident, blackmailed the student and uploaded it on social media after she stopped visiting the gym.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police arrested the gym owner Bharat Yadav on the complaint of the woman’s father on Saturday and sent him to jail on Sunday.

SP(City) Purush Kumar Singh said that a case had been registered against Bharat Yadav on charges of rape and issuing threats under SC/ST Act on the basis of the complaint.

The ill-fated dalit woman joined the gym on the advice of its owner Bharat Yadav who is a friend of her father.

While exercising on October 12, she was injured and Bharat Yadav took her to his brother’s hotel near the gym. He allegedly intoxicated the girl with a cold drink laced with a sedative and raped her. He also made a video of the incident and started blackmailing her. Yadav uploaded the video on social media when she refused to visit the gym.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim narrated the incident to her family on Saturday and her father lodged a complaint at the Medical College police station, following which Yadav was arrested.