 Hailstorms, rain expected in West UP; Lucknow to be partly cloudy
Hailstorms, rain expected in West UP; Lucknow to be partly cloudy

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 13, 2024 05:30 AM IST

In Lucknow, the forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 38°C and 22°C respectively.

The Meteorological department has forecast a drop of three to five degrees Celsius in the next couple of days, with hailstorms and rain predicted in several parts of West Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Moradabad, Agra, Meerut, Saharanpur and Jhansi.

For Representation Only (HT file)
Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, said, “Due to sctive Western Disturbance now centred over Iran, a cyclonic circulation will start to impact the weather of UP during April 13-15 with peak intensity on April 14.”

“Under the influence of the same isolated to scattered rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds are likely to commence over West UP from April 13th afternoon with possibility of Hailstorm in isolated pockets of Saharanpur, Moradabad, Meerut, Agra and Jhansi divisions on April 14 and gradual reduction in intensity and spatial coverage on April 15,” he added.

As a result, there will be an overall fall of 3-5°C in maximum temperature during April 12-14 due to decreased solar radiational heating following cloud cover and increased air ventilation due to increased wind speed, he added.

The state forecast indicates rain and thundershowers likely at isolated places, with the Met department issuing a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in West UP. Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also expected at isolated places.

Lucknow
