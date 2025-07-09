Half of plantation efforts target rapid urbanisation zones in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh forest department has allocated 50 percent of the total 38.7 lakh saplings for plantation in rapidly urbanising areas such as Mohanlalganj, Sarojininagar and Malihabad as part of Van Mahotsav. Once considered rural pockets of the state capital, these areas are now witnessing a surge in residential colonies and commercial complexes. Preparations of Van Mahotsav underway in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

According to Lucknow divisional forest officer (DFO) Sheetanshu Pandey, around 9 lakh saplings will be planted in Mohanlalganj, 6 lakh in Sarojininagar tehsil and approximately 4 lakh in Malihabad.

Speaking about available space for plantation, DFO Pandey said, “The BrahMos green belt area in Sarojininagar spans about 20 to 21 hectares. We have a substantial area available for planting saplings there.”

The Van Mahotsav plantation drive will also be dedicated to the celebration of Mahakumbh’s success and to honor national leaders such as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, while reviewing the preparations in Lucknow division, announced the creation of themed green zones: Atal Van will be established on July 16 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, marking the birth centenary of the former Prime Minister.

Ekta Van will be set up at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University on July 31, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Shaurya Van, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, will be inaugurated on August 15, Independence Day.

Gopal Van, focused on providing shade and fodder for cows, will be created on July 18.

Triveni Forest, to celebrate the success of Mahakumbh, will be established on July 21.

The total plantation target for all departments across the Lucknow division—which includes six districts: Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao—is 3,84,97,200 saplings. Of this, Lucknow district alone has a target of 36,56,740.

In a major push for environmental sustainability, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to launch Plantation Drive–2025 on Wednesday, aiming to plant a record-breaking 37 crore saplings across Uttar Pradesh in a single day.

To ensure wide participation and local impact, ministers from the state government will lead the campaign in all 75 districts, making it one of the largest plantation drives in the country’s history.