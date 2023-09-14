Half session over, 356 U.P. govt secondary schools yet to get vocational trainers

Half the academic session 2023-24 is already over but government-run secondary schools where vocational training to enrolled students was to start from April 1, 2023 are yet to do so. Reason: These schools are yet to get the promised trainers. Under the centrally sponsored Revised Vocational Education Scheme, vocational training should have started in 356 government-run secondary schools of the state from April 1.

But due to non-allocation of trainers from the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Lucknow, training for vocational courses has not been started in the selected schools despite enrolment of students for the courses like sewing, food and beverage service assistant as well as assistant beauty therapist among others.

In the meeting of the Project Approval Board held in the Union education ministry, training for vocational courses like security guard, sewing machine operator, food and beverage service assistant, assistant beauty therapist, meter technician, store operation assistant, physical education assistant etc in 356 government schools was approved. The minutes of the meeting were released on May 25.

After that, on July 26, additional state project director of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Vishnukant Pandey sought a report on starting the training and admission of at least 25 students in each school.

Following the initiative, students too have taken admission in the prescribed courses in all the schools. However, till now the promised two trainers each for every school have not been allotted for shouldering the responsibility of imparting the training of these courses.

Training for vocational courses was started in 200 government schools in the academic sessions 2015-16 and 2016-17. However, the state government suddenly stopped the training in 2018-19. In these 200 government secondary schools and 89 new ones, the training for vocational courses started last year. Vocational training in another 356 government secondary schools is to start from 2023-24 session.

