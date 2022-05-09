Halving line losses in four years may be a tough task for UPPCL
Lucknow: Claims notwithstanding, it may be a tall order for the loss-ridden UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to cut the mounting distribution losses (a euphemism for power theft) to half in next four years, even as the Centre has recently approved funds of more than ₹16,000 crore for the purpose, said people aware of the issue.
With poor collection efficiency and rampant power theft, the UPPCL’s technical and commercial losses in the state only rise further when it increases power supply to consumers, often neutralizing the gains (to a large extent) it makes by making efforts to contain the losses.
The UPPCL, in December 2021, forwarded a proposal to the Centre, seeking a financial assistance to the tune of around ₹50,000 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)-a reforms-based and results-linked scheme.
The scheme aims to reduce the aggregate technical and commercial losses (AT&C) to pan-India levels of 12-15% and average cost of supply and average revenue realization (ACS-ARR) gap to zero by 2024-25 to enable discoms to improve quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers through financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution system.
“The UPPCL sought a financial assistance of ₹18,885 crore for installation of meters on unmetered premises of consumers, as well as in distribution of transformers, ₹18,916 crore for modernization and augmentation and ₹16,485 crore for reducing losses,” an official said. “Last month the centre approved the funds sought for loss reduction while rest of the proposal may also get the nod soon,” he added.
Though the UPPCL claims to have already started the work on reducing losses to 20.19% by 2023-24 and 16.38% by 2024-25, achieving the target is said to be a hard nut to crack, going by the prevailing high losses and the UPPCL’s track record in dealing with the same.
As per a presentation recently made to the chief minister, the UPPCL’s average current AT&C losses are as high as more than 29% which it has to bring down to around 16% as committed to the centre, failing which the grants will convert into loan in the proportion to which the targets are not met.
“The UPPCL’s predicament is that its losses go up when it tries to increase supply hours for consumers because of rampant theft and poor bill collection, especially in rural areas where only around 30% consumers turn up for bill payment. This means the more the power supply, the higher the losses,” another official pointed out.
The same presentation showed the losses to be the highest in the Agra discom at 38.24%, followed by 32.32% in the Varanasi discom and 31.76% in the Lucknow discom. The losses in the Meerut discom and the Kesco were relatively lower at 19.52% and 15.94%, respectively. “The losses are too high to be halved in four years unless offensive is launched against power thieves and cost of each unit sold to consumers is recovered,” he said.
The presentation showed the UPPCL’s average collection efficiency to be poor at only 88.14% which it has planned to improve to 96.25% by the targeted year 2024-25. The collection efficiency, the official pointed out, might also not improve till, among other things, the UPPCL ensured timely delivery of correct bills to all the consumers—something that chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently emphasized upon in a meeting last week.
Karnataka to optimise renewable energy with storage support
The Karnataka government is making efforts to capitalise on its generation of renewable energy by boosting its storage capabilities to secure its growing requirement of power. “Storage means you don't require it (energy) now but it is available. If I don't use it or store it (energy), it goes waste. I can store it and use it when I require it,” the official added. Karnataka's dependency on coal is about 34% currently.
Himachal | Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar’s statue unveiled
Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar unveiled the statue of a former speaker of the state assembly, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, at Atiyaldai in the Sullah assembly segment on Sunday. “Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has already been named after Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar, who also served as minister of health and excise and taxation from 1977 to 1982,” he said.
Madhwaraj’s BJP entry adds to ticket apprehensions in Udupi
The induction of Pramod Madhwaraj into the Bharatiya Janata Party from Congress in Karnataka has complicated equations in the Udupi district, about 400kms from Bengaluru, people aware of the developments said. Madhwaraj, who enjoys a fair bit of popularity, has now added his name to the list of a growing number of ticket aspirants from the saffron party for the 2023 assembly elections. The party has, however, downplayed the notion.
Hindu organisations hold mahapanchayat in Nuh against cattle smuggling and slaughter
Hundreds of gau rakshaks gathered at the event and sought a resolution to the 'menace of cow slaughter'. They further demanded that all cattle smugglers be tried at fast-track Gau Raksha courts and punished, after retrieving their records. “We have had enough of this nuisance. It's high time the government proves its commitment to ending cow slaughter. Cattle smugglers need to die with an iron fist,” said Yashwant Shekhawat, secretary, VHP.
Now, LU teachers to spread awareness about govt schemes in villages
The University of Lucknow has started a special campaign to spread awareness about various welfare schemes of the government along with education facilities in rural areas of the state. The university is taking this initiative while drawing inspiration from the appeal made by governor and the chancellor of University of Lucknow, Anandiben Patel, wherein she suggested the teachers to reach out to the rural pockets and spread awareness among villagers about various government schemes.
