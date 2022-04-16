Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with fervour in Prayagraj

Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated in Prayagraj on Saturday with fervour and gaiety with devotees making a beeline to temples to offer prayers to the deity.

Celebrated during the month of Chaitra, the day marks the birth of lord Hanuman.

From early morning, devotees flocked the decked-up temples like Bade Hanumanji of Civil Lines and Sangam along with smaller temples like the one opposite Allahabad High Court and the one opposite PAC Lines in Dhumanganj.

The temple in the vicinity of Chauphatka, one of the rare temples where the idol of the deity is facing south, was also decorated on the occasion.

On the occasion, NGO Parivartan prepared a 5 ft 9 inch (71-inch) high crown for the deity and presented it to Bade Hanuman temple.

Although, people were seen visiting temples from early morning, the number swelled by the evening when the sun went down and the temperature dipped.

A large number of devotees thronged the Bade Hanumanji temple of Civil Lines where special prayers were held.

Participated by a large number of devotees, special procession or ‘Shobha Yatra’ was taken out at Daraganj locality wherein devotees passed through various roads and sang bhajans.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal took out a procession in Kydganj locality. The procession resonated with the chants of Jai Shri Ram. The entire route was decorated with saffron flags while locals showered flowers on the procession.