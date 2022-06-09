Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Hapur blast case: UPSIDC ARM gave false report in favour of factory, arrested
Hapur blast case: UPSIDC ARM gave false report in favour of factory, arrested

The factory was not operational, but Mishra gave a report that it was operational, after receiving financial benefits from the factory owner
The police also arrested the factory owner and another person whom he had rented his factory. (Pic for rpresentation)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT The assistant regional manager (ARM) of the UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), Dheeraj Mishra, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly giving a false report in favour of Hapur’s Ruhi Industries, where 13 labourers died in an explosion on June 4, said police.

The factory was not operational, but Mishra gave a report that it was operational, after receiving financial benefits from factory owner Dilshad Khan, said cops. The police also arrested Khan, and one Wasim, whom he had rented his factory.

A team of officials surveyed Ruhi Industries and other factories of Dhaulana industrial area in Hapur district on the direction of Hapur district magistrate Medha Roopam.

During interrogation of the arrested persons and the report submitted by the team of officials, it was found that UPSIDC ARM Dheeraj Mishra gave a false report about Ruhi Industries, said ASP (Hapur) Sarvesh Mishra.

The ASP said that the ARM was arrested after a case was registered against him in Dhaulana police station. “He was produced in court and sent to jail under judicial custody,” he said.

Thirteen labourers died and 19 others were injured following an explosion in the factory on June 4. Initial investigation revealed that the licence of the factory was taken for making electric equipment, but crackers were manufactured.

