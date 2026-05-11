Har Ghar Nal: Adequate funds allocated for piped water in every rural household in UP

The central and the Uttar Pradesh governments have allocated adequate funds for the Har Ghar Nal Yojana under Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure piped water for every rural household in the state. The UP government aims to provide clean drinking water through taps to 2.62 crore rural families in the state. (For Representation)

The Centre has allocated ₹13,425 crore for Uttar Pradesh under the project while the state has allocated ₹15,000 crore for the rural water supply department in 2026-27 fiscal to complete the projects. The total fund allocated to the project is over ₹28,000 crore, said a state government spokesperson.

The UP government aims to provide clean drinking water through taps to 2.62 crore rural families in the state. The target will be achieved through Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The state government and the drinking water and sanitation department have already signed an MoU under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, he said. Under the fresh deadline, the Centre has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission project till December 2028 as Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Prabhash Kumar, special secretary and executive director of Uttar Pradesh Water Supply and Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange and rural water supply department said, “Along with the new structure and budget of the mission, new responsibilities have also been added.

“Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, special focus will be given to water quality testing in the state. In several areas, including Vindhya and Bundelkhand, testing water for chemical elements and making it fit for drinking is the top priority. Regular water quality testing is being carried out,” he added.

“Public participation is another major focus of the mission. After completion of all pump houses, water tanks and other construction works related to water supply in the state, these will be handed over to the Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs),” he said.

“For the next 10 years, Jal Nigam, VWSCs, construction agencies and contractors will jointly ensure the smooth operation of the drinking water project. Special attention will also be given to conservation of water sources so that no borewell, pump or water source dries up after the infrastructure is built. This will help ensure uninterrupted water supply in all rural areas,” Kumar added.

The Centre will review the progress of all works in 2027 to ensure the target is achieved. All new priorities under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will be implemented across the state, he said.

Around 2.43 crore rural families have already been provided tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Kumar said work is underway to achieve the target of 2.62 crore connections in 2026-27.