Har Ghar Tiranga: Overwhelming response to sale of Tricolour at post offices

The post offices across the state have sold more than 4.5 lakh national flags since the sale began on August 1.

“As many as 4,78,000 national flags have been sold across Uttar Pradesh postal circle since the commencement of sale on August 1, ahead of the 75th Independence Day,” said Vivek Kr Daksh, postmaster general, Lucknow headquarter, Postal Region, on Sunday. The sale of flags is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years of independence) and the centre’s campaign of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

The general post office (GPO), in a press release, said that the tricolour of 20 x 30 inches was priced at just ₹25.

“The sale is expected to exceed 15 lakh by August 15. There are 284 post offices in Lucknow, including branch post offices in rural areas, and the sale was in full swing in all of them,” informed Daksh.

“We’re also selling flags online at www.epostoffice.gov.in. The flags will be delivered to the doorstep without any delivery charges. The sale of flags has also been completely exempted from GST,” he added.

The flags are available for sale in many post offices of Lucknow, including Lucknow GPO, Lucknow Chowk head post office, Aliganj sub post office, Mahanagar sub post office, Nirala Nagar sub post office, Alambagh sub-post office and Gomtinagar sub-post office. Also, the tricolours are available in the post offices located in Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, Rae Bareli and other districts falling under Lucknow Headquarter Postal Zone.

“The public’s response has been overwhelming,” he said and added, “To include more people, we’re also organising ‘Tiranga Rally’ and ‘Prabhat Pheri’. Selfie points have been installed in all the post offices for buyers to take pictures and post,” he said.

“The Lucknow headquarters postal circle has made special arrangements in the post offices given the ‘Har Ghar Trianga’ campaign and we are appealing to all to join this campaign and make it a success,” he said.