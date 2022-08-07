Har Ghar Tiranga: Overwhelming response to sale of Tricolour at post offices
The post offices across the state have sold more than 4.5 lakh national flags since the sale began on August 1.
“As many as 4,78,000 national flags have been sold across Uttar Pradesh postal circle since the commencement of sale on August 1, ahead of the 75th Independence Day,” said Vivek Kr Daksh, postmaster general, Lucknow headquarter, Postal Region, on Sunday. The sale of flags is part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years of independence) and the centre’s campaign of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.
The general post office (GPO), in a press release, said that the tricolour of 20 x 30 inches was priced at just ₹25.
“The sale is expected to exceed 15 lakh by August 15. There are 284 post offices in Lucknow, including branch post offices in rural areas, and the sale was in full swing in all of them,” informed Daksh.
“We’re also selling flags online at www.epostoffice.gov.in. The flags will be delivered to the doorstep without any delivery charges. The sale of flags has also been completely exempted from GST,” he added.
The flags are available for sale in many post offices of Lucknow, including Lucknow GPO, Lucknow Chowk head post office, Aliganj sub post office, Mahanagar sub post office, Nirala Nagar sub post office, Alambagh sub-post office and Gomtinagar sub-post office. Also, the tricolours are available in the post offices located in Ayodhya, Barabanki, Sitapur, Rae Bareli and other districts falling under Lucknow Headquarter Postal Zone.
“The public’s response has been overwhelming,” he said and added, “To include more people, we’re also organising ‘Tiranga Rally’ and ‘Prabhat Pheri’. Selfie points have been installed in all the post offices for buyers to take pictures and post,” he said.
“The Lucknow headquarters postal circle has made special arrangements in the post offices given the ‘Har Ghar Trianga’ campaign and we are appealing to all to join this campaign and make it a success,” he said.
-
Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered
UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession. The arrested person was identified as a diver from Unnao, Mohd Wasim. The accused was arrested in Lucknow's Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.
-
Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood
Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity. “Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.
-
‘Cybercrime threatens everything from smartphones to nuclear reactors and even national security’
In a world where every day is a technological miracle, the internet of things (IoT) is a welcome convenience. While driverless cars, clone armies of superhuman robots, money transfers at the click of the mouse, smart homes and social media obsession have brought about a revolution and transformed the planet into an unrecognisable place in the last five years, cybercrime has emerged as an organised well-funded enterprise.
-
Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail operations suspended
The operations on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line was on Sunday suspended till further orders due to damage and obstruction on the entire section following heavy rainfall and flash floods. Divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, Seema Sharma ordered closure of the Kangra valley toy train which runs between Punjab's Pathankot to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh.
-
Lawyer loses ₹1.57 lakh to fraud posing as Amazon executive
Mumbai: A 41-year-old advocate from Malwani in Malad was duped of ₹1.57 lakh by a cyber criminal, who asked her to update her address to deliver a washing machine that she had booked. According to the advocate, on July 2, she had ordered a washing machine through Amazon for her house in Raigad. On July 8, the woman received a call from one Manish Kumar.
