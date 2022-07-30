Har Ghar Tiranga: Pvt schools in U.P. capital plan grand celebrations

The Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh, will take lead in “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative as a build up to “Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav” (75 years of India’s Independence), said UPSA president Anil Agarwal.

The schools will motivate students to hoist Tricolour atop their homes. Every child of the city of Lucknow will make “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” more special by carrying the national flag. “St Joseph Group of Institutions has decided to distribute 25,000 paper flags to its more than 12,000 students,” said Anil Agarwal, the managing director of the school.

Missionary and Anglo-Indian schools and their students will be part of the campaign and will celebrate the 75th Independence Day with enthusiasm. In a meeting of the UPSA office bearers, it was decided to help the state government realise the dream of seeing Tricolour atop every home.

“We have been celebrating the Independence Day on a large scale in our schools in the past. The school campus will now resonate with patriotic songs during the ID celebrations,” Agarwal said. A number of events will be organised in all the schools in which students will display their talent. Agarwal said all the reputed schools of Lucknow having more than four lakh students studying there will take part in the events.

All the members present in the meeting took an oath that the campaign will be made a grand one. The meeting was attended by Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, president, City Montessori School, Rita Khanna of Spring Dale College, Sarita Jaiswal of Scholar’s Home, Geetika Kapoor of St Teresa College, Rachit Manas of Brightland School, Saifi Yunus of Eram Group of Institutions, association’s secretary Mala Mehra, principal, Hoerner College Lucknow, and the association’s president Anil Agarwal.