Har Ghar Tiranga: UP prisoners aim to prepare 2 lakh flags before August 15

As a part of the 75th year of Independence Day, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the inmates of UP jails have been preparing national flags on a large scale. The flags will be sold in the open market with the help of NGOs and the district administration. Besides, preparation to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale in all 64 jails has already started.

“The national flag of different sizes are being made by inmates of nine jails across the state, and the aim was to prepare at least two lakh flags before August 15. These flags will be hoisted on all the officials and residential buildings of UP prison administration and reform services and are also being made available to the general public. We have enlisted some NGOs and people from administration in different districts to provide it to the public,” said DG Prison spokesman Santosh Kumar.

A senior prison official said these flags are being made as part of the union government initiative ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to hoist the national flag in their homes.

He said the national flags are being prepared by inmates, who have learnt tailoring, in jails in Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Orai, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bahraich, Ghaziabad and Agra. “The woman inmates in Agra jail have been preparing national flags on a large scale while many male jail inmates are also making flags in other jails,” he added.

He said the inmates are also being trained to sing the national anthem and memorials of freedom fighters and martyrs. “The jails will be decorated as a part of the celebration. Lighting and decorations of all buildings related to the prison are being done, and the tunes of patriotic songs will be played at prison headquarters and all memorials for one week before August 15. He said a special cleanliness drive has already been initiated at all prisons and headquarters buildings. Besides, different sports activities and painting competitions on Independence Day will be organised for prisoners.

