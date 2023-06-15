Hard work helped these Uttar Pradesh students crack NEET UG

It was meticulous planning and hard work that helped Ayush Bhargava, 19, bag a medical seat in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG-2023. Scoring 700 marks out of the total 720, Ayush got 294th position. He will have a choice from among the best institutions across the country when counselling begins.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total 2,73,572 candidates registered for the exam while 2,67,383 appeared and the highest among the states 1,39,961 qualified. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He is among over 1.39 lakh students from Uttar Pradesh who made the cut in NEET-UG 2023. “During the Covid times, I realised the importance of being a doctor. I aspired to be a doctor and now I am very excited for my journey,” said Ayush, the son of a businessman father. His mother is a teacher.

“I am the first in family to crack a medical entrance,” he said. Arnav Singh, 18, another high scorer is the son of a doctor couple. He scored 690 out of 720 with All India rank 793 and cleared the exam in his first attempt.

“Hardwork is the key by which I cleared examination. There was not a day when I did not study,” he said. Shyam Agarwal, 19, is a native of Amethi and scored 686 out of 720 with All India rank 995. Abu Sahma Khan got 2,564th rank while Yagini Gupta ranked 4,875.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In U.P., a total 2,73,572 candidates registered for the exam while 2,67,383 appeared and the highest among the states 1,39,961 qualified. On Wednesday, several coaching institutions organised felicitation function for meritorious students.

A total 162 students of SKD New Standard Coaching got selected, claimed coaching’s founder manager SKD Singh and director Manish Singh. They congratulated all the selected students.