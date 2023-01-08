Hardoi car horror: Miraculous escape for school boy who got dragged for a Kilometre

A 15-year-old school boy, who got dragged for a kilometer by a car, had a miraculous escape in Hardoi on Friday.

The incident happened days after Delhi car horror on December 31 night, in which a 20-year-old woman died, after being hit and dragged by a car for about 13 kilometers, sparking a nationwide outrage.

The police said the class 9 student was being treated for injuries at a local hospital. Doctors said he was out of danger.

Local police officials said the school boy was rescued by onlookers as the speeding car entered a narrow lane.

Circle officer (CO) Baghauli, Hardoi, Vikas Jaiswal said: “The driver accelerated the car in an attempt to flee after the incident, dragging the school boy for around a kilometer even as onlookers kept urging him to stop the vehicle. The car was finally stopped after onlookers intercepted the vehicle as it entered inside a narrow lane in a busy market area. The crowd caught the driver and beat him up before handing him over to the police.”

An FIR against the car driver has been registered under relevant sections, the CO said. “The incident happened when the class 9 student was going to attend his coaching class. Just then, a white car rammed into his cycle on Friday evening. The car knocked down the student whose foot got entangled with the vehicle,” he said.

“The CCTV footage showed that the student was dragged by the speeding car after the minor’s leg got stuck at the back of the vehicle,” the CO added.

The crowd also damaged the car, he said.