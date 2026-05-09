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Hardoi farmer dies by suicide; kin allege humiliation by lekhpal

Family members alleged that the deceased had been visiting the lekhpal in question for nearly a year seeking correction of his land documents, but was repeatedly turned away and often called mad.

Published on: May 09, 2026 09:31 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 58-year-old farmer in Hardoi district allegedly died by suicide, with his body found hanging from a tree near his village on early Saturday morning, police said. The farmer allegedly took the extreme step after repeated humiliation linked to a land records dispute involving a local lekhpal, whose name was found written on the deceased’s shirt, they added.

The farmer allegedly took the extreme step after repeated humiliation linked to a land records dispute involving a local lekhpal, whose name was found written on his shirt. (For representation)

The body was found hanging about 600 metres from his home at around 5 am. Villagers who spotted the body alerted the family and police. Kotwali Dehat in-charge Harinath Yadav said police reached the spot immediately, completed panchnama proceedings and sent the body for the post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched.

Family members alleged that the deceased had been visiting the lekhpal in question for nearly a year seeking correction of his land documents, but was repeatedly turned away and often called mad.

His brother-in-law alleged that the lekhpal consistently humiliated him. “The lekhpal would call him mad and insult him. He was deeply hurt by this behaviour,” the brother-in-law alleged. Just a day before his death, the farmer visited the lekhpal’s office and was turned away again. He returned home and allegedly died by suicide.

The deceased is survived by his wife, three daughters and two sons, all engaged in farming. No arrest has been reported so far.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hardoi farmer dies by suicide; kin allege humiliation by lekhpal
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Hardoi farmer dies by suicide; kin allege humiliation by lekhpal
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