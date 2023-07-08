Hariharan takes Lucknowites on a ghazal ride!

Two-time National Award-winning singer Hariharan presented a series of ghazals during an evening full of music at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Saturday. Hariharan performing in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta)

His connection with the city dates to the ’70s. “The first song of my career was Ajeeb Saneha Mujhpar Guzar Gaya... for film Gaman (directed by Muzaffar Ali and shot in the state capital) that I recorded in 1977. After the release (in 1978), I came to Lucknow and was presented the Uttar Pradesh Journalist Award...so yeh silsila tab se chal raha hai,” shares the singer.

The singer was ably supported by Ustad Layakat Ali Khan on sarangi, Ustad Akhlakh Hussain Varsi on harmonium, Shahdaab Roshan Bhartiya on tabla, Sanjoy Das on guitar, Atul Raninga on keyboard, Saibu V Simon on monitor and Bijin Mathew on sound.

Hariharan opened the evening with ghazal Bekhayali Mein Chalan followed by Jhoom Le Haans Bol Le, Ranj ki Jab Guftugu Hone Lagi, Shahar Dar Shahar Liye Phirta Hoon, Woh Nahi Mera Magar and Issey Mohabbat Hai.

In his own signature style, he gave classical treatment to his ghazals and made the audience sing along.

The singer changed the mood of the evening with a modern treatment to ghazal Galat Hai Muskurana Chahata Hai, Woh Apna Gam Chupana Chahta Hai.

Hariharan got roaring applause for his popular ghazals Kash Aisa Koi Manzar Hota, Mujhe Phir Wahi Yaad Aane....and Ranjish Hi Sahi.

The evening, organised as a part of HCL concerts, reached crescendo when he belted out film Roza’s title track and brought down the curtain with his popular song Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay.

The audience gave him a standing ovation.

