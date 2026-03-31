Harsh Rajput on Lucknow return: City has transformed, and how!

Actor Harsh Rajput is back in Lucknow after more than a decade, a city he remembers fondly. “It’s surreal. I am back here after a good 14 years, and the city has transformed, and how!” he exclaims. Actor Harsh Rajput

Currently, the actor is shooting a food-based micro drama series in the state capital and is also gearing up for his upcoming film with actor Sumbul Toqueer. “I play a food entrepreneur based in Lucknow, so it’s a good thing in a way, as I got to taste the local cuisine after years,” he adds with a smile.

Calling vertical series, the future of entertainment, he says, “This is my second micro drama series, the earlier one being Phoolon Sa Chehra,” he shares. He admits that shifting to this format is exceptionally challenging for an actor. “Being used to horizontal, cinematic concepts all these years, suddenly coming into the vertical space where sides are cut, you can’t place more than three people in a frame, no wide shots. Also, adding hook-points every one minute brings an additional challenge, as it belongs to the mobile space. After advertisements, it’s the toughest one.”

Harsh believes this format directly addresses changing consumer habits. “I strongly feel television is fading because dekhne ka waqt kisi ke paas nahi hai, and entertainment is now about convenience, and micro drama series are a key to this. That’s the reason for the rise of online TRPs, as people are watching television shows online.”

Reflecting on his two decades in the industry, the actor highlights the importance of consistency. He says, “It’s all about discipline, as it’s difficult to sustain. Discipline in every aspect of me as a person. Kaam ke waqt theek hai, but jab aap kaam nahi kar rahe ho tab how you spend your life matters, and that helps you in the making over the years.”