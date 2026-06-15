Hate crime in Firozabad: Man held for killing 19-yr-old daughter over objection to relationship

In an alleged hate crime rooted in objections to a relationship, a 19-year-old woman was hacked to death by her father in Firozabad on Sunday evening, police said. The accused also attacked his wife when she tried to intervene, leaving her critically injured.

Representational image (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place in Neelkanth Colony under the Basai Mohammadpur police station area. Police arrested the accused, identified as Rakesh Rathore, shortly after the incident and recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the attack.

Anuj Chaudhary, superintendent of police (Rural), Firozabad, said police rushed to the house after receiving information about the incident on Sunday evening.

“Police reached the spot and found that the daughter had been hacked to death by her father, while her mother had suffered serious head injuries. The body was sent for postmortem examination and the injured woman was admitted to a trauma centre, where she remains in critical condition,” Chaudhary said.

During the investigation, police spoke to family members and local residents. According to police, the victim had allegedly left home with a youth from the locality a few days ago, and her father blamed her for bringing disrepute to the family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Rathore confessed during questioning that he was upset over his daughter’s relationship with the youth. He allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his wife when she attempted to stop him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Rathore confessed during questioning that he was upset over his daughter’s relationship with the youth. He allegedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his wife when she attempted to stop him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Basai Mohammadpur police station.

Police said they recovered a sharp-edged weapon allegedly used in the crime.