Hathras gangrape, murder case: Family wants trial to be fast-tracked, says victim’s lawyer

Currently, the trial of the case is taking place once a week on Thursday in Hathras district court and of the 104 witnesses, around 15 have recorded their statements
By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Hathras: Police personnel cremate the body of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in the district last year. (PTI file photo)

The family of the Hathras gangrape and murder victim has requested to expedite the ongoing trial of the case in Special SC/ST fast-track court in Hathras district court.

At present, the hearing of the case is taking place once a week on Thursday as the court has to take up other cases also. Out of 104 witnesses in the case, around 15 have recorded their statements before the court.

“We want the trial to be expedited. Family members of the victim have also requested to complete the trial at the earliest,” said lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who is representing the victim’s family in court.

Apart from ongoing trial of the case in Hathras, the case is also listed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. The high court had taken suo-motu cognizance of the case on October 1, 2020. The court has listed the case for the next hearing on September 24. A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh is hearing the case in Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

“On next hearing of the case in the high court, I will request for expediting the ongoing trial of the case (in the Special SC/ST court in Hathras district),” said Kushwaha.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed all lawyers associated with the Hathras case to apprise the court on next hearing on September 24 about facilities being given to family of the deceased as per law and other such facilities that should be given.

On September 14 last year, the 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by four people in Hathras district when she had gone to the fields to collect cattle fodder. She was partially paralysed in the attack. As her condition deteriorated, she was moved to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 and died in the early hours of September 29.

