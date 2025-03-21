Hathras prof continued committing monstrous crimes for long

Following the arrest of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras college professor Rajneesh Kumar accused of sexual harassment and exploitation of female students and other women over a period of time, some disturbing facts have started tumbling out in the primary probe into the matter as police say they will also be investigating his past because there are chances that some victims might have remained silent to avoid social stigma. As of now, the police are looking into two complaints lodged with Hathras Gate police station on March 13. (For Representation)

Rajneesh Kumar, who was arrested late on Wednesday night, remained indulged in devilish acts for around two decades with impunity as he also disgraced the pious profession he had chosen.

“The investigation into the matter is on and police will look into different aspects. In case someone is found assisting the accused professor, they will be bought to book,” said Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha on Thursday.

As of now, the police are looking into two complaints lodged with Hathras Gate police station under sections 64 (2), 68 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67 of the IT Act on March 13. Kumar is also accused of recording and leaking 59 obscene videos online, according to the police.

When asked as to how the accused continued with his designs for two decades without being caught despite a complaint against him in 2023, the cop said: “The DM has constituted a four- member committee to look into such aspects and probe all those who provided ‘cover’ to him who has tarnished the image of a teacher.”

“Rajneesh Kumar’s marriage in 1996 was reportedly troubled and he had no children. He allegedly attempted to remarry later and once engaged in a physical relationship with a woman who visited his home,” the SP said.

That incident was accidentally recorded on his computer’s webcam, giving him the idea to exploit students by secretly recording intimate moments, he added.

“The accused, now 59, had installed a special software on his phone and laptop, which kept the front screen off while recording videos in the background,” the SP said.

“He often gifted female students expensive items and money to gain their trust. Once he developed a close rapport, he sexually exploited them in his office chamber and secretly recorded their intimate moments using his software,” the cop added.

“Victims remained unaware of the recordings until they were later used for blackmail. Even after the students graduated, he allegedly continued to threaten and exploit them,” Sinha said.

Despite complaints against him for sexually exploiting female students, Rajneesh Kumar remained chief proctor of Seth Phool Chand Bagla (PG) College, Hathras, over the years, college principal Mahaveer Singh Chonkar had confirmed earlier.

Chonkar did not recollect the exact date, but admitted that a complaint was lodged against Rajneesh Kumar in the past but he was not proven guilty. “The matter was enquired upon at different levels, including probe by internal committee of the college but charges were not proved and he continued as faculty member and chief proctor,” the principal had said.

As per the SP, Kumar, a resident of Javra village in Mathura district’s Mant tehsil, joined Bagla College as a lecturer in 2001 and became the head of the geography department in 2016. In July 2024, he was appointed as the college’s chief proctor.

“This was not the first time that Prof Rajneesh Kumar was made chief proctor of college. He had been chief proctor repeatedly during the tenure of past principals also,” the college principal had said earlier.