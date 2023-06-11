HBTU Kanpur getsA+ rating from NAAC

Lucknow The Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur has got A+ rating from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This was the first time the university had applied for NAAC rating. The university will assess the areas where it has not done well and will try to improve it in future when applying in the second cycle (Pic for representation)

“We got A+ from NAAC with a score of 3.29 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA),” said vice chancellor, Prof Samsher Gautam. “Once we get the complete score sheet, the university will assess the areas where it has not done well and will try to improve it in future when applying in the second cycle,” he said

Governor Anandiben Patel is putting a lot of emphasis in guiding UP universities to improve standard of teaching and facilitating them to address the grey areas to improve their ratings and rankings.

Guv -led UPCRAM delivers on promise

Set up less than a year ago, the Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking, Accreditation and Mentorship (UPCRAM) has delivered on its promise of improving the national ranking of state-run universities, as the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) index features six state universities from Uttar Pradesh. These varsities have secured good positions in different categories on the index.

Constituted under chancellor and governor Anandiben Patel, the UPCRAM helps universities improve and fare well on national indices. There is an overall improvement in different metrics and quality parameters in all the state universities and two state agriculture universities have found a place in the NIRF for the first time under the mentorship of UPCRAM.

The NIRF index of 2023, which was released recently for various categories, included overall ranking, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning agriculture and allied sectors and innovation. Agriculture and allied sectors and innovation categories were introduced for the first time in the NIRF 2023 index.

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SG-PGI), Lucknow, has secured the seventh rank with a score of 69.62 in the medical category, whereas King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has secured positions under both medical and university categories. It secured 12th rank with a score of 63.93 in the medical category, 45th rank with a score of 50.63 in university category and 77th rank with a score of 48.52 in the overall rank.

Significantly, rank/scores of some of institutions have improved since the previous years. For instance, SGPGI was ranked seventh with a score of 67.18 in the medical category in NIRF 2022 and the KGMU was ranked 11th with a score of 61.68 in the medical category, 50th with a score of 48.51 in university category and ranked 75th with a score of 47.00 in overall ranking.

This time, Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, has secured 30th rank with a score of 43.87 and Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya, secured 35th rank with a score of 43.13 in the agriculture and allied sectors.

In the pharmacy category, Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has secured 83rd rank with a score of 41.71 in the list. The rank of Lucknow University has also improved considerably in NIRF-2023. In NIRF 2023, Lucknow University has been ranked in the 101-150 bracket while it was put in the 150-200 bracket in NIRF 2022 ranking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON