...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC clears Jewar airport land acquisition, mandates rehab before possession

In its April 28 order, a division bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh disposed of petitions filed by villager Vijay Pal Singh and 12 other farmers challenging the acquisition process for Phase II and III of the airport project.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:46 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Advertisement

The Allahabad high court has upheld the land acquisition process for expansion of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, while directing authorities to complete rehabilitation measures before taking possession of residential land.

Representational image (File photo)

In its April 28 order, a division bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Kunal Ravi Singh disposed of petitions filed by villager Vijay Pal Singh and 12 other farmers challenging the acquisition process for Phase II and III of the airport project.

The petitioners had alleged violations under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and argued that the acquisition infringed upon their property rights under Article 300A of the Constitution.

The court, however, held that the acquisition was conducted in compliance with the 2013 law, including mandatory social impact assessment (SIA), public hearings, consent provisions, compensation and rehabilitation requirements. “There is no deprivation of property otherwise than by authority of law, and no violation of Article 300-A of the Constitution is made out,” the bench said, rejecting the constitutional challenge.

“It is, however, natural that in most of these cases, the persons whose lands are acquired are not happy with the same. They seek to challenge the acquisition in the courts. While the rights of such persons have to be scrupulously respected, an acquisition for the benefit of the public at large is not to be lightly quashed. Extraordinary reasons must exist for doing so. The court, while balancing the competing interests must also bear in mind that the public, which is the greater beneficiary, is a silent party in all such proceedings,” it observed.

The court noted that compensation awards had already been passed and disbursement initiated, while affected landowners could seek enhanced compensation through the designated statutory mechanism.

Disposing of the petitions, the high court directed authorities to strictly implement the rehabilitation and resettlement scheme during execution of Phase II and III of the airport project.

It further ordered that possession of abadi land be taken only after all rehabilitation measures, including allotment of developed plots, are completed.

 
land acquisition allahabad high court
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC clears Jewar airport land acquisition, mandates rehab before possession
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC clears Jewar airport land acquisition, mandates rehab before possession
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.