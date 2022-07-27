HC directs PDA chairman to appear before it

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has asked the chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority to appear before it on August 2 as it failed to produce the sanctioned plan of Indira Bhawan, Prayagraj despite repeated opportunities.

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice JJ Munir passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mohd Irshad alias Guddu, a social worker.

The court observed, “Despite grant of repeated opportunities for production of sanctioned plan for Indira Bhawan, Prayagraj, the needful has not been done. In fact, the plan was to be produced when the local commissioner appointed by this court was to inspect the premises in terms of order dated August 13, 2021. It was not produced at that stage and ever since then before this court.”

On several occasions, the high court had asked the PDA to file a copy of the sanctioned plan of Indira Bhawan, a commercial building of the city, in a PIL alleging encroachment inside the building.

According to the petitioner various shop owners had encroached upon areas for ventilation and fire exit. In spite of various complaints to the Prayagraj Development Authority, no action was taken against encroachments.

On earlier occasion, the Authority sought more time to file a copy of the sanctioned plan. Its counsel had assured that the cleanliness drive was on and the occupants of the shops who had encroached upon the area, had been issued notices for removal thereof.