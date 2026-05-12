Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took a stern view of the failure of the Uttar Pradesh government's law remembrancer to file a response regarding the framing of a group-insurance scheme for government advocates in the state.

HC grants 1 week to UP govt's law remembrancer to file response on insurance scheme for advocates

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The Lucknow bench of the court granted one week and no more time to the LR to file his response and listed the next hearing in the matter on May 25.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla passed the order on a public interest litigation matter registered suo motu , concerning insurance coverage and enhancement of financial assistance for advocates in the state.

During previous hearings, the court was informed that the implementation of an insurance scheme for private lawyers was facing hurdles due to the high premium amount.

President of the Oudh Bar Association S Chandra had informed the court that a proposal to increase the amount of the financial assistance under the crisis-support scheme was under consideration by the association's executive body and would be placed before the bench after consultations with senior advocates.

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{{^usCountry}} The court was also told that the insurance proposal for private lawyers not connected with the government remained deadlocked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was also told that the insurance proposal for private lawyers not connected with the government remained deadlocked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Oudh Bar Association has around 14,000 members and an insurance company has proposed an annual premium of ₹4,999 per advocate, taking the total estimated premium burden to nearly ₹7 crore, which the association said it could not afford. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Oudh Bar Association has around 14,000 members and an insurance company has proposed an annual premium of ₹4,999 per advocate, taking the total estimated premium burden to nearly ₹7 crore, which the association said it could not afford. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the last hearing, the bench had pointed out to the LR an order dated May 30, 2024, directing that a group-insurance coverage for all government advocates in Uttar Pradesh be considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the last hearing, the bench had pointed out to the LR an order dated May 30, 2024, directing that a group-insurance coverage for all government advocates in Uttar Pradesh be considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court had then noted that the LR was unaware of the earlier order and directed that a response should be filed by May 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court had then noted that the LR was unaware of the earlier order and directed that a response should be filed by May 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, when the matter was taken up on Tuesday, the court found that no response was filed despite repeated directions, prompting the judges to express displeasure and grant one final week for compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when the matter was taken up on Tuesday, the court found that no response was filed despite repeated directions, prompting the judges to express displeasure and grant one final week for compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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