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HC grants 1 week to UP govt's law remembrancer to file response on insurance scheme for advocates

HC grants 1 week to UP govt's law remembrancer to file response on insurance scheme for advocates

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took a stern view of the failure of the Uttar Pradesh government's law remembrancer to file a response regarding the framing of a group-insurance scheme for government advocates in the state.

HC grants 1 week to UP govt's law remembrancer to file response on insurance scheme for advocates

The Lucknow bench of the court granted one week and no more time to the LR to file his response and listed the next hearing in the matter on May 25.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla passed the order on a public interest litigation matter registered suo motu , concerning insurance coverage and enhancement of financial assistance for advocates in the state.

During previous hearings, the court was informed that the implementation of an insurance scheme for private lawyers was facing hurdles due to the high premium amount.

President of the Oudh Bar Association S Chandra had informed the court that a proposal to increase the amount of the financial assistance under the crisis-support scheme was under consideration by the association's executive body and would be placed before the bench after consultations with senior advocates.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC grants 1 week to UP govt's law remembrancer to file response on insurance scheme for advocates
Home / Cities / Lucknow / HC grants 1 week to UP govt's law remembrancer to file response on insurance scheme for advocates
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