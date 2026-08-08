HC grants parole to Atiq’s jailed sons for their brother’s burial

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Friday granted parole to slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s jailed sons Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed to enable them to attend the burial of their younger brother Aban Ahmad, who was killed in a road accident on Thursday while going to meet his brother at Jhansi jail.

The court directed that as per the undertaking given by them, both Umar and Ali should not address any public gathering, speak to the media, including social media and electronic media. (File Photo)

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The body of Aban Ahmed, 21, who was killed along with his friend Sonu, 25, when their SUV crashed into a road divider in Jhansi district, was brought to Prayagraj on Friday morning. He will be buried at the Kasari-Masari graveyard on Saturday morning, family members said.

A division bench of justices Ajay Bhanot and Divesh Chandra Samant passed the parole order on a petition filed by Atiq Ahmed’s sister Parveen Qureshi, seeking permission for Umar and Ali to attend their younger brother’s last rites.

The court said after the last rites and the meeting of the four family members, Mohd Umar and Ali Ahmed will be escorted back to their respective jails by police authorities.

The court directed that as per the undertaking given by them, both Umar and Ali should not address any public gathering, speak to the media, including social media and electronic media.

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{{^usCountry}} Umar and Ali are directed to not participate in any procession or attend any other event apart from the funeral related rites at the graveyard in Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Umar and Ali are directed to not participate in any procession or attend any other event apart from the funeral related rites at the graveyard in Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

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The court further said that they shall not speak to or communicate with any other person apart from the religious personage who will be conducting the funeral ceremony, their aunt Parveen Qureshi and brother Ehzam Ahmad.

While Atiq’s eldest son, Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail in connection with Mohit Jaiswal kidnapping case, second son Ali Ahmed is lodged in Jhansi jail in connection with an extortion case.