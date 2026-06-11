HC orders 2 lakh compensation for man’s 8-day illegal detention

Taking serious note of the illegal detention of a man for eight days in a breach of peace case, the Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay him compensation of ₹2 lakh at the rate of ₹25,000 per day within six weeks.

The court further directed that the amount be recovered from the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bara, Prayagraj, after conducting a disciplinary inquiry against him within three months. (For representation)

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The court further directed that the amount be recovered from the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bara, Prayagraj, after conducting a disciplinary inquiry against him within three months.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Mansoor Ahmad of Prayagraj, a division bench of Justice Siddharth and Justice Vinai Kumar Dwivedi also directed the commissioner of police, Prayagraj, to file a compliance report by September 14, 2026.

In its order dated June 8, the court said, “This is a shocking state of affairs in the Commissionerate, Prayagraj. The Commissioner of Police has been given the powers of a Magistrate, which are being misused to the hilt.”

Referring to an earlier case involving the Ghaziabad commissionerate, the bench noted that the court had similarly taken cognisance of misuse of powers and imposed costs on delinquent authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The court warned that if its directions were not complied with, the Prayagraj police commissioner would have to appear in person on the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court warned that if its directions were not complied with, the Prayagraj police commissioner would have to appear in person on the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the petition, Mansoor Ahmad was picked up from his house by Khiri police personnel, including station house officer (SHO) Umesh Singh, and constables Ankit Singh and Tribhuwan Pandey, around 12:50 am on March 19. His wife alleged that when she sought the reason for his arrest, she was pushed aside and no explanation was given.

The same day, the petitioner’s son, Shahrukh Khan, lodged a complaint against the policemen on the CM portal through counsel. Family members later claimed that when they visited Khiri police station, they found that Mansoor had been badly beaten and was in a poor condition.

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Despite approaching the ACP and the commissioner of police, they alleged that no action was taken. A habeas corpus petition was subsequently filed before the high court on March 23.

In response, the police authorities submitted that in proceedings relating to breach of peace, a person is sent to judicial custody if he refuses to execute a personal bond.

However, the court found there was no instance when the petitioner refused to execute personal bond.