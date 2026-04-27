HC rap drives U-turn plan at Kamta crossing in Lucknow

A week after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court sought answers on persistent traffic snarls from Polytechnic to Kisan Path, police have implemented a U-turn-based traffic management plan at Kamta crossing on Faizabad Road. Senior officials, including DCP (traffic) Raveena Tyagi, at Kamta crossing. (Sourced)

The move comes ahead of the court’s May 1 hearing, where deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Raveena Tyagi, DCP (east) Diksha Sharma and a municipal corporation official have been directed to appear after inspecting the stretch and proposing solutions.

On Friday, the officers were also seen inspecting Kamta crossing, one of the busiest intersections on Faizabad Road where Shaheed Path begins.

According to a traffic police release dated April 25, diversions and regulated U-turns have been introduced around Kamta Tiraha and adjoining areas to streamline vehicular movement.

Traffic from Chinhat towards Polytechnic, the high court and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) will be diverted via Vijaipur service road and Vijyipur underpass, while vehicles heading towards Gomti Nagar and Ahimamau will be routed through Shaheed Path. Vehicles coming from Polytechnic will take a U-turn at the third underpass near Kamta to proceed towards Shaheed Path.

Similarly, traffic moving from Polytechnic towards the high court and RMLIMS will use a free right-turn divider followed by a U-turn to reach its destination. Buses coming from Barabanki, Ayodhya and Gorakhpur will pass via Vijaipur underpass-Kathauta-Chinhat route. Vehicles from Chinhat heading towards Polytechnic and adjoining areas will be diverted via GS Lawn/mini-stadium cut towards the Kamta flyover.

The high court, while hearing a PIL on April 16, had observed that despite multiple proceedings over the years, authorities had failed to find a lasting solution to congestion on the busy corridor, which includes key city routes and the high court premises.