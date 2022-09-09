HC rejects Anand Giri’s bail plea in ABAP chief’s death case

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Anand Giri, an accused in the mysterious death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri. Justice SK Singh had on Wednesday reserved order on the accused’s bail plea.

While rejecting the bail, the court said there were sufficient evidences against the applicant and thus he cannot be granted bail.

In his bail application, the petitioner had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. The alleged suicide note in which his name was mentioned was not in the handwriting of Narendra Giri and there were a lot of cuttings and over-writings in it, he said.

It was also stated in the bail plea that Anand Giri was in Haridwar, away from the city, when the incident occurred and police authorities had informed the petitioner about the incident on phone.

A local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, after which he had approached the high court.

Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

A purported suicide note recovered from the Mahant had accused his former disciple Anand Giri and two others - Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari – of mental torture.

On November 20, the CBI filed a chargesheet in a local court against Anand Giri and the two others booked for abetment of suicide.