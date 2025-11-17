HC seeks UP govt’s action plan on rehabilitation of destitute persons

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to report on the rehabilitation of destitute persons. A committee formed by the court allegedly traced 97 homeless individuals within Lucknow’s municipal limits. The bench said it now wants a clear update on the measures taken for their care and relocation. Representational image (Sourced)

The court directed the state counsel to present details on November 24. It asked the government to explain what action has been taken regarding the 97 persons identified in Lucknow. It also sought information on the situation of destitute persons in other districts, noting that enough time had passed since its earlier order for conducting the required survey.

The five-member committee of local lawyers had been appointed to locate destitute individuals across Lucknow and submit a report. Acting on the court’s direction, Sudha Verma, special secretary of the Mahila Kalyan Vibhag, and Sandeep Kaur, director of the department of women and child development, appeared before the bench on November 13. The court listed the matter for November 24.

The division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Rajeev Bharati passed the order on a PIL filed by Jyoti Rajput. The petitioner sought directions for the proper care and treatment of homeless persons, including mentally ill individuals living in abandonment across the city.

Earlier, on July 11, 2024, the bench had directed the state authorities to ensure an attendant for the treatment or medical procedures of the destitute persons named in the petition. It also asked the government to file an affidavit explaining how many such cases were handled in the past year and how many individuals were provided with attendants.

The petitioner told the court that homeless individuals were still seen wandering across various parts of Lucknow. She said some action had been taken by the authorities, but it was still not adequate to meet the needs of the affected persons.