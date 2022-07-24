HC stays trial of father, two sons in 2019 rape case of Pratapgarh

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has stayed the criminal trial against two brothers from Pratapgarh who have been accused of gang-raping a 27-year-old married woman in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also stayed trial against their father, who has been accused of encouraging his two sons to rape the woman.

The criminal revision petition was filed in the HC by the trio challenging an order of the lower court that had dismissed their discharge application.

While staying the trial, a single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on July 21 observed: “The revisionists are two real brothers and their father. The allegation against them is that the father asked his two sons to commit rape on 27-year-old married woman having three children while he remained on the guard. It is unbelievable that a father would encourage his sons to commit rape.”

Prima-facie, the story set up by the prosecution does not appeal to conscience of this court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In view thereof, I find it appropriate to stay further proceedings and therefore, it is provided that till the next date of listing of this case, the proceedings of Sessions Trial in State Vs. Naseer & Others be kept in abeyance,” said the court.

The court also issued notices to the state government, the alleged victim and listed the case for next hearing after six weeks. The order was posted on the HC website on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON