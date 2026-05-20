Headless body on train: Woman was from Kushinagar; hate killing angle under probe, says GRP

The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the headless woman whose dismembered body was found inside a train coach at Gomti Nagar railway station earlier this week, late on Tuesday evening. Investigators are now probing the case from a possible hate killing angle.

The trunk in which the decapitated body of the woman was found on the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express (HT File Photo)

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Police said the victim was a resident of Kushinagar district and was identified with the help of CCTV footage, mobile surveillance and other electronic evidence gathered during the investigation.

The woman’s mutilated body was recovered on May 17 from the S-1 sleeper coach of the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express after railway staff found a suspicious box left unattended inside the compartment. The body had been chopped into five pieces, with the torso packed inside a box while the hands and legs were separately wrapped in polythene bags.

According to GRP officials, the identification of the victim helped investigators narrow down the probe, after which suspicion reportedly shifted towards members of her family.

Sources said the woman was one of four sisters and tension had prevailed in the family for some time.

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{{^usCountry}} “Initial investigation points towards a possible family dispute. All angles, including honour killing, are being examined,” a senior GRP officer said, adding that some family members and relatives were being questioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Initial investigation points towards a possible family dispute. All angles, including honour killing, are being examined,” a senior GRP officer said, adding that some family members and relatives were being questioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators suspect the family opposed the woman’s alleged contact with a man, which may have triggered the murder. Police sources said the role of the victim’s father and a relative has emerged as suspicious during questioning, though no arrests had been officially confirmed till late on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators suspect the family opposed the woman’s alleged contact with a man, which may have triggered the murder. Police sources said the role of the victim’s father and a relative has emerged as suspicious during questioning, though no arrests had been officially confirmed till late on Wednesday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the weapon used in the crime and the severed head of the victim are still missing. “Multiple police teams have been deployed to carry out searches at different locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in an effort to recover the remaining evidence,” said SP Railways Rohit Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the weapon used in the crime and the severed head of the victim are still missing. “Multiple police teams have been deployed to carry out searches at different locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in an effort to recover the remaining evidence,” said SP Railways Rohit Mishra. {{/usCountry}}

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The GRP had earlier launched an extensive review of CCTV footage across stations falling on the train’s route from Chhapra to Lucknow. Passenger reservation details of the S-1 coach were also being scrutinised to trace the person who boarded the train with the luggage containing the body parts.

Forensic experts are continuing examination of the luggage, polythene wrapping and other materials recovered from the coach to establish the sequence of events and identify all involved in the crime.

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