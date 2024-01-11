Health camps to be set up on highways leading to Ayodhya

District health department will set up health camps on all the three highways – Sultanpur, Hardoi and Unnao – leading to Ayodhya via Lucknow for the convenience of devotees who will visit Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. (Pic for representation)

Three health camps will be set up between Kamta and Safedabad (Lucknow-Barabanki border) to ensure medical assistance immediately for the visitors.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The health department held a meeting on Wednesday and finalised spots for camps, and the hospitals that would cater to these camps.

“These camps to be set up between January 21 and 23, will be coordinated by different hospitals and they have been assigned the task. Doctors, paramedical staff and medicines will be available at these camps,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Ambulances will also be on standby for these camps and in case of need, will shift patients to hospitals.

Hospitals in Lucknow have been asked to keep medical staff including specialist doctors, paramedical staff and beds reserved, said Dr Agrawal.

King George’s Medical University, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, PGI, and the Civil Hospital, Lok Bandhu and Balrampur hospital will remain on alert.

“Leave of medical staff have been cancelled for January 22 event,” said Dr Agrawal. Each camp will have one bed and one examination table for patients.

Also, all the community health centres in Lucknow and those falling on Ayodhya highway have been asked to remain on alert between January 15 and February 15.