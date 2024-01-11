close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Health camps to be set up on highways leading to Ayodhya

Health camps to be set up on highways leading to Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 11, 2024 07:48 AM IST

“These camps to be set up between January 21 and 23, will be coordinated by different hospitals and they have been assigned the task. Doctors, paramedical staff and medicines will be available at these camps,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

District health department will set up health camps on all the three highways – Sultanpur, Hardoi and Unnao – leading to Ayodhya via Lucknow for the convenience of devotees who will visit Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Three health camps will be set up between Kamta and Safedabad (Lucknow-Barabanki border) to ensure medical assistance immediately for the visitors.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The health department held a meeting on Wednesday and finalised spots for camps, and the hospitals that would cater to these camps.

“These camps to be set up between January 21 and 23, will be coordinated by different hospitals and they have been assigned the task. Doctors, paramedical staff and medicines will be available at these camps,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Ambulances will also be on standby for these camps and in case of need, will shift patients to hospitals.

Hospitals in Lucknow have been asked to keep medical staff including specialist doctors, paramedical staff and beds reserved, said Dr Agrawal.

King George’s Medical University, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, PGI, and the Civil Hospital, Lok Bandhu and Balrampur hospital will remain on alert.

“Leave of medical staff have been cancelled for January 22 event,” said Dr Agrawal. Each camp will have one bed and one examination table for patients.

Also, all the community health centres in Lucknow and those falling on Ayodhya highway have been asked to remain on alert between January 15 and February 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out