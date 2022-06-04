Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Health department collects samples from Congress office after Priyanka tests Covid positive

On the dais of the ‘Shivir,’ Priyanka shared the stage with other leaders, as well as party workers. A health department team was sent to the Congress office to collect samples from anyone who might have been in direct contact with Priyanka.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Lucknow health department teams collected samples of a dozen people from the Congress state office here on Friday after reports came in that the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had tested positive for Covid. Priyanka was in Lucknow on Wednesday for ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ organised by the Congress party.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions,” Priyanka, who is in charge of Uttar Pradesh for her party, tweeted on Friday.

During the ‘Shivir’, Priyanka had shared a dais with other leaders, and party workers were also present in the programme. The health department sent a team to the Congress office to collect samples of all those who might have come in direct contact with Priyanka.

“Our team reached Congress office and took samples for testing. We have asked the office staff to identify more persons who might have come in her contact so that they may be screened and tested,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

Congress party office bearers said no one had come in contact with Priyanka as she had left quickly. “There was no one who came in her (Priyanka’s) contact. She had left for New Delhi in the evening itself. I pray for her speedy recovery,” said Ajaj Kumar Lallu, former president of U.P. congress.

