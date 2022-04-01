Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Health minister’s surprise inspection:Pathak asks Lucknow’s Civil Hospital admn to improve facilities

Health minister of UP, Brijesh Pathak, inspecting wheelchairs at Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, on Thursday. (Sourced)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

“Have you seen these wheelchairs? With minor repairs this one can be used,” said health minister and deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak, while on a surprise inspection at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, on Thursday.

This was the health minister’s first inspection after he took the oath of office on March 25. The minister met patients, asked them about the availability of doctors at the OPD, service at the hospital, visited different sections, and personally checked items such as stretchers and wheelchairs.

“After a surprise inspection of facilities at the Civil Hospital, have directed officials to improve facilities,” the minister tweeted after the inspection.

Hospital authorities swung into action immediately after the inspection. “We have brought in 15 new stretchers and wheelchairs while the process to improve facilities is on,” said Dr Anand Ojha, director of the hospital.

He said, “Recently, the OPD for women doctors and the facility of surgery for them has been arranged with the modular operating theatre while a proposal to integrate Jhalkaribai (women’s) Hospital has been sent to ensure we have more PG seats.”

“The health minister has been kind enough to call us with proposals regarding improving facilities further,” said Dr Ojha.

