Health services in Lucknow: State capital pulls up socks, jumps nine places to perch third

The state capital has improved its ranking on health services provided by jumping to the third position among the state’s districts, the monthly report announced by the health department, on Tuesday, read. Lucknow was at the 12th spot in April.

Every month, a survey is conducted about the health facilities available in districts of the state. In Lucknow, improvement has been reported in overall treatment facilities, availability of medicines, tests, vaccinations and notification of patients. Sanitation in hospitals has also improved.

CMO Dr Manoj Agarwal said that Lucknow got 100% marks in complete vaccination of children and notification of TB patients.

“Lucknow’s best performing indicator is full immunization of children (BCG, Penta 1, 2, 3, measles) where it is ranked first among 75 districts with a score of 100,” he said.

The next best performing indicator was total case notification rate of TB against expected TB cases, where Lucknow is again ranked first among 75 districts and again scored 100 marks.

Lucknow also progressed in prenatal tests for women, conducted for free in government hospitals. All pregnant women are being tested for HIV too, free of cost.

He said, “Health services are continuously improving in hospitals of the city. Deputy chief minister and health minister Brajesh Pathak is constantly monitoring schemes, and it is having a positive impact. Lucknow was ranked 53rd in February, 13th in March and 12th in April.”

District health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi said that to provide better treatment to patients, excellent work has been done in Mal and Mohanlalganj. OPD and emergency services have already improved tremendously. Better treatment is also being provided to in-house patients.