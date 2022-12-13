Hearing in 6 cases related to Gyanvapi deferred to Dec 22

VARANASI: The civil court here has fixed December 22 for the next hearing in as many as six cases related to Gyanvapi mosque that were listed before it on Monday. The lawyers familiar with the case said the hearing in the cases was postponed after a full day of condolence was announced in the civil court, following the demise of a senior lawyer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Six cases were listed for hearing in the court of civil judge senior division Ashwani Kumar. The court has fixed December 22 for the next hearing,” said Madan Mohan, a senior advocate representing the Hindu side in three of the cases.

Of the total cases lined up, one case (350/2021–Maa Goddess Shringar Gauri and others Vs Union of India and others) was filed by advocate Ranjana Agnihotri as a next friend of Goddess Shringar Gauri on February 18, 2021. She demanded possession of plot number 9130, the entire premises of Gyanvapi mosque for worshipping purposes.

Another case (839\2021–State of UP and others) filed by Mahant Shitla Pandey and others in 2021, is demanding right to worship on the premises of Gyanvapi mosque. The third case (842/2021–Satendra Chaudhary, who belongs to a dome raja family, Vs Union of India) filed in 2021, is demanding possession of Gyanvapi mosque. The fourth case (245/2021– Satyam Tripathi and others Vs state of UP), filed by Satyam Tripathi, a devotee of Lord Shiva, who hails from Lucknow, is demanding demolition of Gyanvapi mosque and construction of temple on the site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fifth case (358/2021 Suresh Chauhan, the next friend of Maa Ganga Vs Union of India and others) was filed in 2021. In the case, Chauhan demanded possession of the entire Gyanvapi mosque. The sixth case (786/2022, Abhishek Sharma Vs state of UP), filed in 2022, is by demanding worship of the Shivling-like structure found on the premises of Gyanvapi.

The hearing in all the cases was postponed for December 22 as the full day condolence was announced in the court following the demise of a senior lawyer, said advocate Madan Mohan.

This was the second time when the cases got deferred. Prior to this, on December 12, the cases related to Gyanvapi mosque were listed in the court but following the announcement of full day condolence, no case could be heard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}