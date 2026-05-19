Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions on Tuesday with temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in 22 of the state's 75 districts, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Heatwave grips UP: Banda sizzles at 48.2 deg C, mercury crosses 40 deg in 22 districts

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Banda emerged as the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were very likely at many places in southern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in the remaining parts of the state. It also warned of warm night conditions at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh.

In this context, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has directed that arrangement be made on all levels to treat heatstroke and heat-related patients.

Meanwhile, among the hottest locations in the state were Jhansi and Agra, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius each, followed by Prayagraj at 45.8 degrees Celsius and Orai at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

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{{^usCountry}} Kanpur and Kanpur city recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius respectively, while Meerut registered 43.6 degrees Celsius and Aligarh 43.4 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanpur and Kanpur city recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius respectively, while Meerut registered 43.6 degrees Celsius and Aligarh 43.4 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Churk recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Etawah 43 degrees, Varanasi 42.4 degrees, Fatehgarh 42.4 degrees and Hardoi 42 degrees Celsius. Ayodhya registered 41 degrees Celsius, Shahjahanpur 41.6 degrees Celsius and Bareilly 40.6 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Churk recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Etawah 43 degrees, Varanasi 42.4 degrees, Fatehgarh 42.4 degrees and Hardoi 42 degrees Celsius. Ayodhya registered 41 degrees Celsius, Shahjahanpur 41.6 degrees Celsius and Bareilly 40.6 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Lucknow, the maximum temperature settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Lucknow, the maximum temperature settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department said clear skies and strong surface winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, were very likely over Lucknow and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department said clear skies and strong surface winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, were very likely over Lucknow and adjoining areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the health department has gone on alert mode following the IMD warning of severe heat and heatwave conditions over the next few days.

The deputy chief minister directed all divisional, district, joint, urban and rural hospitals, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, health sub-centres, medical colleges and other medical institutions to ensure proper treatment arrangements for heatstroke and heat-related patients.

Pathak said hospitals should make arrangements for additional beds and maintain adequate stocks of life-saving medicines and other essential drugs. He also directed officials to ensure availability of drinking water, shade, fans, coolers and other facilities for patients and attendants in hospital premises, according to an official statement.

The minister further directed chief medical officers in districts having private medical colleges or central government hospitals to coordinate with those institutions to tackle any emergency arising out of the heatwave situation.

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The health department also advised people to avoid going out in direct sunlight between 12 pm and 4 pm, drink sufficient water, lemon water, buttermilk and ORS, wear light-coloured cotton clothes and seek immediate medical attention in case of dizziness, vomiting, high fever or excessive weakness, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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