Heavy, continuous rains throw normal life out of gear in Lucknow

Heavy, continuous overnight downpour brought considerable misery and discomfort to the residents in the state capital on Thursday.

Several high rise residential apartments and housing societies faced the brunt of trouble, throwing normal life out of gear.

An approximately 100 metre long boundary wall at LDA’s Sulabh Awas in Jankipuram area collapsed due to heavy rain on Friday.

The wall was constructed in 2014. Locals said the construction quality was poor.

“After boundary wall collapse, rain water seeped inside the flats, creating a dangerous situation at many places,” said Santosh Giri, secretary, Sulabah Yojana, Jankipuram.

Some residents of the society contacted LDA VC Indramani Tripathi, who also visited the site and assured to get the wall repaired soon. He also deputed three security guards at the apartment to ensure security.

Vivek Sharma, vice president, Jan Kalyan Maha Samiti said that construction issues were a common problem in buildings constructed by LDA.

“All other societies of Sulabh Awas Yojana are facing the same issue including 40-50 other LDA flats in the city,” he said.

“Rain water choked the sewage lines of the society due to which the sewage water started entering the houses of the ground floor through toilets. People are unable to use toilets and bathrooms. The dirt from the upper floor toilets too fell into the ground floor flats, which has made things worse,” said Shashi Kant Shukla, secretary, Sulabh Yojna, Kanpur Road.

The situation several housing complexes in Parijat Welfare Society was no different. “This is an annual problem,” said secretary of the society, Samar Vijay Singh.

Sewage water also seeped inside several flats of the Sahara Estates, housing society in Jankipuram. More than 2000 people live in the society and nearly all of them were affected. “Rainwater fills the sewage, and pollutes the entire society. It takes a few days to settle and stinks for a long time. The filth attracts insects and disease, and it stinks and disease,” said S.K Vasista, a resident of this housing society.

Lifts dysfunctional at several high-rise buildings

Lifts were dysfunctional at several high rise buildings in the city since midnight. Those affected included Sopan Enclave Resident Welfare Society at Faizullaganj, Parijat Apartment in Gomti Nagar, Srishti Apartment at Kursi Road, Sargam Apartment among many others.

“Lifts are not working since midnight as the water has gone inside the channels,” informed Pawan Singh, secretary Sopan Enclave.