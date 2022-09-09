Help farmers, Maya tells govt; in counter attack, BJP minister says working for their welfare
In a series of tweets, BSP chief Mayawati said the government’s latest announcement of spending ₹192 crores (that is only about 38 crores per year in the next five years) for crop protection and storage in a state with huge farmer society like UP, was very little in comparison to the large number of farmers in the state. The government should stop ignoring the farmers, she said.
Lucknow: A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered survey in all the districts and postponed the recovery of land revenue and irrigation charges, BSP chief Mayawati said due to not getting remunerative price for their produce and sugarcane arrears, the farmers in UP were already very upset and the weak monsoon had now increased their worries. The government should immediately start helping them at every level.
In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said the government’s latest announcement of spending ₹192 crores (that is only about 38 crores per year in the next five years) for crop protection and storage in a state with huge farmer society like UP, was very little in comparison to the large number of farmers in the state. The government should stop ignoring the farmers, she said.
Countering the BSP chief’s statement, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given an amount of more than ₹192 crore for crop protection to reduce the loss of farmers from standing crop to its storage. This amount was 56 times more than the amount of ₹123 crore released for crop protection and storage during the tenure of Mayawati government from 2007 to 2012.
In a series of tweets, Shahi said those who cheated sugarcane farmers by closing 24 sugar mills during their rule and selling sugarcane at throwaway prices were shedding crocodile tears today. The Yogi government was spending more than ₹38 crore every year for crop protection, whereas only about ₹24 crore were given during the BSP government tenure, he said.
Taking a jibe at Mayawati, Shahi said that those exploiting farmers and forcing them to commit suicide were showing false sympathy. The people of the state knew who their well-wishers were, she said. Satisfied with the good governance and farmer-friendly policies and programmes of the BJP government, the farmers had re-elected the BJP, giving unprecedented support and affection to the government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.
Those who locked the sugar mills during their rule were today talking about sugarcane dues. They should look carefully and understand the amount paid to the sugarcane farmers under the Yogi government. The Yogi government had paid more than ₹1.78,000 crores to the sugarcane farmers since 2017, which was more than three times since the Mayawati administration. The BJP government was buying wheat, paddy and maize from farmers at MSP, whereas under Mayawati government, only wheat and paddy were purchased from farmers at MSP.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
