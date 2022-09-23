Hema Malini flags off Mathura-Vrindavan Rail Bus

Agra Member of parliament from Mathura, Hema Mailini inaugurated the much awaited ‘Rail Bus’ to connect the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan at an event organized in Vrindavan town on Thursday.

General manager of North Central Railway Pramod Kumar flagged off the Rail Bus along with Hema Malini. The Rail bus is an attraction of Mathura and Vrindavan which was discontinued and Hema Malini had promised to restart it. .

“I always wished to travel in this Rail Bus since I became MP from Mathura in 2014. Finally the day has come,” said an excited MP known for her movies also.

“The new rail bus built by Izzat Nagar division of railway is equipped with all modern facilities for passengers. It has one coach with seating arrangement for 44 passengers on 22 seats,” she said.

Railway officials informed that the Rail Bus had CCTV camera, speaker facility, charging points, electricity fan, LED lights and announcement system.

“We are planning gauge conversion for Mathura Vrindavan section of track for 11.48 kilometres from metre to broad one. Target for finishing the task is 2025. More facilities will be added with broadening of track and new stations to promote religious tourism,” said GM (NCR) Pranmod Kumar.

DRM Agra division Anand Swaroop accompanied the GM Railways as officials visited Mathura stations.

