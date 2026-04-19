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‘Heritage market’ tag plan for old Lucknow markets to regulate vendors

The committee approved proposals from three zones to develop model vending zones at the ward level. These zones will demarcate dedicated spaces for vendors to reduce roadside clutter and ease traffic congestion. Pankaj Srivastava, additional municipal commissioner, LMC, said four vending zones were cleared during the meeting, while other zones have been asked to submit similar proposals.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 09:19 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has proposed granting a “heritage market” tag to commercial hubs over 50 years old, aiming to regulate street vending and manage congestion in high-footfall areas. The decision was taken at a Town Vending Committee (TVC) meeting, linking preservation with structured vendor management.

Legacy markets such as Aminabad and Charbagh will be identified and notified under the heritage category. (File photo)

Officials said the move will allow the civic body to introduce organised vending plans, curb encroachments and improve pedestrian movement. A senior official said legacy markets such as Aminabad and Charbagh will be identified and notified under the heritage category.

The committee approved proposals from three zones to develop model vending zones at the ward level. These zones will demarcate dedicated spaces for vendors to reduce roadside clutter and ease traffic congestion. Pankaj Srivastava, additional municipal commissioner, LMC, said four vending zones were cleared during the meeting, while other zones have been asked to submit similar proposals.

Srivastava said proposals were received during the meeting and a committee has been formed for further action. He added that vending zones under metro stations will be developed only after obtaining necessary NOCs, failing which the plan will be dropped.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Heritage market’ tag plan for old Lucknow markets to regulate vendors
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Heritage market’ tag plan for old Lucknow markets to regulate vendors
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