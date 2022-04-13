Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
High court issues contempt notice to YEIDA CEO

In a contempt petition, one Rishi Goel had alleged that YEIDA CEO and other officials had demolished the construction done by him at Jhajjar despite orders of the high court
The Allahabad high court has issued notice to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and five other officials. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:47 PM IST
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court has issued notice to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and five other officials, directing them to appear before it and explain as to why contempt proceedings should not initiated against them for alleged violation of the court’s orders.

In a contempt petition, one Rishi Goel had alleged that these officials had demolished, on March 29, 2022, the construction done by him at Jhajjar despite orders of the high court on July 14 and December 8, 2021 by which the demolition notice issued by these the authority was quashed.

Observing that ‘prima facie a case of contempt was made out’, Justice Saral Srivastava directed to list the case on August 16, 2022 for next hearing.

However, in its April 8, 2022 order, the high court made it clear that in case earlier orders of the court were complied with by the next date, the opposite parties may not appear in person and may file an affidavit of compliance through counsel.

