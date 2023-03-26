High Court order compliance: Process for withholding power employee leaders’ salary/pension begins

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has issued orders thereby initiating the process for withholding one month’s salary/pension of Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti leaders who led the recent 72-hour strike between March 16 and 19.

The order also asked concerning officials to ensure that the employees who were absent during the strike without sanctioned leave must be treated as being on absent in an unauthorised way. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes in compliance with the Allahabad high court’s Friday order that directed the state government to withhold 28 noticed non-petitioners’ salary/pension for calling the strike in contempt of the court’s earlier directives against the power strike in the state.

“For serving employees from among the noticed non-petitioners, one month’s salary has to be withheld pending further orders of the high court and this is to be ensured by the concerning director (finance) of discoms and of the headquarters,“ UPPCL director, personnel management and administration, MSD Bhattamishra said in the orders on Saturday.

“As for the retired employees from the noticed non-petitioners whose one month’s pension had to be withheld, administrative approval is, hereby, accorded by competent authority for taking up the matter with the state treasury department,” the order added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order also asked concerning officials to ensure that the employees who were absent during the strike without sanctioned leave must be treated as being on absent in an unauthorised way.