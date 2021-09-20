Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / High Court to Uttar Pradesh govt: What steps taken to implement waste management rules
lucknow news

High Court to Uttar Pradesh govt: What steps taken to implement waste management rules

The High Court has directed Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit indicating what steps have been taken to implement the Solid Waste Management (SVM) Rules, 2016
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The High Court was hearing a PIL filed by Gomti Nagar Vistas Mahasamiti, Lucknow seeking directives to the Uttar Pradesh government for proper implementation of solid waste management rules (Pic for representation only)

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to file an affidavit indicating what steps have been taken to implement the Solid Waste Management (SVM) Rules, 2016, framed by the union government.

A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava on September 15 said: “We, accordingly, require the state government to file an affidavit to this petition indicating therein as to what steps have been taken for appropriate implementation of the Rules 2016.”

The Gomti Nagar Vistas Mahasamiti, Lucknow, has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in high court seeking directives to the state government for proper implementation of SVM Rules.

Appearing on behalf of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, lawyer Namit Srivastava apprised the court that on account of non-cooperation of certain agencies, it was becoming difficult for municipal corporation to implement the SVM Rules.

He said garbage was being dumped at unspecified places by vegetable and fruit mandis. “Appropriate directions need to be issued to such agencies which are responsible for dumping garbage at unspecified places in an unscientific manner,” Sharma apprised the court which listed the case for next hearing on October 19.

