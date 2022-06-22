Highest daily surge in 4 months: 4 deaths, 682 new Covid cases in UP

LUCKNOW: Four Covid-19 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh, along with a spurt in new cases, particularly in the state capital, on Wednesday.

Gautam Budha Nagar, Chandauli, Moradabad and Hamirpur reported one death each, according to the data from the state health department. On February 4, there were 9 deaths after which new daily deaths remained below 4.

In Lucknow, 191 more people tested positive for Covid, while 682 new cases were reported in the state. This level of new daily cases also comes after a gap of four months. On February 15, there were 279 new Covid cases in Lucknow. On February 19, UP had reported 777 new Covid cases. The number of active Covid cases in the state crossed the 3000-mark and reached 3257 on Wednesday, close to March 1 when there were 3297 active cases. Most of the active Covid cases under treatment are in home isolation.

“The state tested a total of 91916 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 116453352 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

The 24 hour positivity rate was 0.7%. “Till now, 2059342 patients have recovered, including 352 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow Alambagh reported 31 cases, Sarojininagar 25, Aliganj 21, Indira Nagar 20, Chinhat 16, NK Road 12, Tudiyaganj 6, Aishbagh 3, Gosaiganj 2, Mal 2 and Mohanlalganj 2, according to the health department.

According to the chief medical officer of Lucknow, Dr Manoj Agrawal, genome sequencing of those coming from other countries or states is being done and according to reports received for samples collected in May, no new variant of Covid has been found in Lucknow.

“At present 18 patients are admitted to hospitals while the remaining are in home isolation,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

Gautam Budha Nagar reported 168 new cases, Ghaziabad 80, Varanasi 22, Gorakhpur 18 and Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Saharanpur 12 each, according to the data from the state health department. The state has reported 2086131 Covid cases and 23532 deaths till now.

Experts said that a strong reason behind rise in new daily cases was lackadaisical attitude of people, particularly after new cases went down. “During summer holidays, people were seen holidaying in a crowd at various places and they also travelled carelessly which might have helped spread the infection,” said a senior health official.