High-level meeting focuses on industrial dev, MSMEs in UP

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, industrial development minister, Uttar Pradesh, held a high-level interaction with Laghu Udyog Bharti on Wednesday. Rakesh Sachan, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister, Uttar Pradesh, was also present on the occasion. UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (HT File Photo)

Detailed discussions were held on accelerating overall industrial development in UP, strengthening operational MSME industries, and simplifying industrial land allotment and industrial operational procedures to make them transparent and investor-friendly. The review covered issues like improvement in the industrial plot allotment process, re-allotment of cancelled plots, development of infrastructure in industrial areas, appropriate structuring of lease rent and maintenance charges, priority to startups and existing industrial units, pollution control measures, and simplification of licensing procedures.

During the interaction, Laghu Udyog Bharti presented various policy-related suggestions concerning micro and small industries. These included industry-friendly land allotment mechanisms, cluster-based development, availability of plug-and-play sheds and flatted factory complexes, simplification of lease conditions, access to finance from financial institutions, strengthening of basic infrastructure, building plan approvals, timelines for commencement of production, uniformity in taxes and maintenance charges, exit/surrender policy, and an online grievance redressal system.

Laghu Udyog Bharti particularly emphasized the need to further promote existing MSME units operating in the State, strengthen them, and upgrade them technologically by adopting best industrial practices.

The review concluded with consensus that industrial land allotment and industrial policies should be practical, simple, and fair, so that micro and small enterprises are not burdened with unnecessary financial and administrative costs and smooth industrial operations are ensured.

It was also emphasised that special focus is being placed on minimising unnecessary litigation related to industrial land allotment and ensuring timely and effective industrial/commercial utilisation of allotted land.

It was further informed that under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Scheme, 100 acres of land has been identified in each district of the State, where phase-wise cluster-based industrial development will be undertaken on a plug-and-play model, facilitating faster establishment of micro and small industries.