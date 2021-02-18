Highways in UP to have solar lights, speed cams for average speed prosecution

Solar lights and speed cameras will be installed along all the national and state highways in Uttar Pradesh with a view to curb road accidents, said a state official. The official added that the maintenance cost of solar lights on toll roads is included in the toll fee.

“The maximum speed limit must be fixed between two toll booths on the national highways and vehicles taking less average time than the fixed limit should be fined as is done on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway,” UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said. This system is referred to as the Average Speed Prosecution regime and is followed on long-distance highways worldwide.

Tiwari also told officials that road construction agencies must ensure that speed signs are put up as specified. He issued these directions to the departments concerned on Wednesday while presiding over a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Fund. He added that bridges needing repair or reconstruction should be identified and work should be started accordingly as per the specifications.

Also Read: Tied with dupatta, 3 girls found unconscious in Uttar Pradesh field; 2 dead

Additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Kumar Awasthi, ACS (planning) Kumar Kamlesh, ACS (finance) Radha Chauhan, principal secretary (PWD) Nitin Ramesh Gokran and principal secretary (transport) Rajesh Singh were among those present in the meeting. Transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu briefed the meeting of the measures being taken for road safety in the state.